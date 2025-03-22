Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.00. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $135.67 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

