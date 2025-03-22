Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $472,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,348,000 after buying an additional 92,420 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after buying an additional 406,412 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.