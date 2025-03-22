Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

