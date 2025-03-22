Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
