Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 750.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 320,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4178 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

