VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

