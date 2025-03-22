VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $168,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.