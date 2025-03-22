USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $87.21 million and approximately $463,886.99 worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 87,149,747 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 87,053,998.18584108. The last known price of USDB is 0.99947728 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $652,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

