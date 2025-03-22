United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.53)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Get United States Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.