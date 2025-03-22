United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $228.82 million, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

