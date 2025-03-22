Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.74 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00008026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.24 billion and $73.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00108109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155,856.95 or 1.86432996 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,494,055 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

