Umpqua Bank Sells 55 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Umpqua Bank trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,356,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.34. The firm has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

