Umpqua Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

