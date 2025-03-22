Umpqua Bank Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

