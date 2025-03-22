Umpqua Bank Buys 533 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

