Umpqua Bank Buys 2,733 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Swedbank AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,844,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,629,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,876,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

