Umpqua Bank Acquires 870 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Umpqua Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.