UBS Group Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $95.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

