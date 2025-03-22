U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

