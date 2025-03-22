Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

