Truffle Hound Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 125,000 Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000. Strattec Security comprises 1.8% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 5,525.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Strattec Security stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

