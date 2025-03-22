Truffle Hound Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST opened at $47.12 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

