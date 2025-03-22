Truffle Hound Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Separately, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

