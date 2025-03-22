Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
