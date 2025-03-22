Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05.
About Trevena
