Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

