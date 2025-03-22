TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) General Counsel Bradford Berenson Sells 2,509 Shares

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPG opened at $50.00 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,438,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TPG by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,921,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TPG by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,584,000 after purchasing an additional 683,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,001,000 after purchasing an additional 898,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

