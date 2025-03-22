Top Lithium Stocks To Research – March 19th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and QuantumScape are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, refining, or production of lithium—a critical metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile devices, and energy storage systems. Investors in these stocks seek to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium driven by the global push towards renewable energy and electric transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,197. The firm has a market cap of $499.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 642,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 651,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $51.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,016. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Featured Stories