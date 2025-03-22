Top Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Oracle, Globant, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that develop, implement, or heavily invest in blockchain technology—a decentralized ledger system known for its secure and transparent way of recording transactions. These companies span various industries, such as finance, logistics, and healthcare, aiming to leverage blockchain to improve efficiency, data integrity, and security in their operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,641. The company has a market capitalization of $427.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 399,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,209. Globant has a twelve month low of $128.76 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.36.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199,872. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,203. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 3,890,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 1,289,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,627. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,967,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

