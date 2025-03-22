tomiNet Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.52 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,020.66 or 0.99950181 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 1,103,788,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,064,989 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 1,103,788,656.12627287 with 1,093,064,989.9155896 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0.00322569 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,333,183.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.