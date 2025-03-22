Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.01), Zacks reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.250 EPS and its FY26 guidance to ($2.00)-($1.25) EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $394.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.