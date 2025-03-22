Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 46151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TTAM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Titan America Stock Up 0.7 %

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

