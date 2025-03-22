Tidewater Renewables (TDWRF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDWRF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

