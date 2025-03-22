Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,337 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 38.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 638.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,773,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,314,000 after buying an additional 589,255 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

