Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,675 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lear were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 39.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,713,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,046,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. Lear Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

