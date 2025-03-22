Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,827 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.
PPH stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $99.51.
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
