The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,534,100.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,534,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,034,028. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
St. Joe Price Performance
NYSE:JOE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.69.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in St. Joe by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in St. Joe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 55.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St. Joe
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.