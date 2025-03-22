The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
Siam Cement Public Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of Siam Cement Public stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.65.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
