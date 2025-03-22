The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

