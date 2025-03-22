The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.