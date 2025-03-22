Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 43,403,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 30,728,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

