Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $1,058,689.10 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 23,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,058,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,557.50. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,616,447.40.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $588,669.84.
Tempus AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ TEM opened at $51.35 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
