Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $1,058,689.10 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 23,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,058,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,557.50. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempus AI alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,616,447.40.

On Wednesday, February 5th, James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $588,669.84.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $51.35 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

View Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.