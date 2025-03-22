TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.
TELA Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TELA Bio
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
