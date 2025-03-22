Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.23 and traded as low as $29.30. Tecsys shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Tecsys Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

