Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.19 and traded as low as C$60.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$60.55, with a volume of 1,110 shares.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

