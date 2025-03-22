Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,099 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $548.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

