Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 385.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $566.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

