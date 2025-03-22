Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

