Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 288.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morningstar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 950,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Morningstar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $298.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.64 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MORN. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,151,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,450,736.80. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

