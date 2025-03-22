Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 606,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $48.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

