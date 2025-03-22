Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 13,835 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

